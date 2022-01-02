Four face music after flouting rules

Down 4-0 from the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final, Indonesia's woes were further compounded when four of their players were ruled out of yesterday's second leg after they were "found to have breached the controlled itinerary" in place for the tournament.

Shortly before the match against Thailand at the National Stadium, national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced in a press statement that defenders Rizky Ridho Ramadhani and Elkan Baggott - Rizky started the first leg on Wednesday while Elkan came off the bench - and unused substitutes Victor Igbonefo and Rizky Dwi Febrianto would not play in the second leg.

Indonesia eventually lost 6-2 to Thailand on aggregate after a 2-2 draw yesterday.

The statement said the players had left their hotel one evening for up to two hours in breach of the arrangements.

This was confirmed after thorough investigations by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Asean Football Federation (AFF) disciplinary committee convened to look into the matter.

It was decided on Friday that the players had breached the controlled itinerary and would not feature in the match.

Singapore Sport Institute chief Dr Su Chun Wei said: "We host events like the Suzuki Cup 2020 under strict safe management measures to protect the participants of the tournament and the community.

"We had emphasised this to all teams competing in the Suzuki Cup 2020 and worked hard to provide a safe environment for the football players and other participants.

"The four players breached the regulations and put others' safety at risk. We will therefore be taking action against them. SportSG thanks the AFF for working with us closely on this matter."

All 10 participating teams and match officials were placed on a controlled itinerary for the entire duration of the Dec 5-Jan 1 competition.

Team members and match officials could travel only between their assigned hotels, training grounds and competition venues. They were not allowed to go anywhere or engage in any activity beyond the itinerary.

While Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong thanked the Singapore Government, AFF and FAS for hosting the tournament amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he was "extremely disappointed" that four of his players were made unavailable.

At the post-match press conference yesterday, he said: "Only after breakfast this morning, we were told the four players will not be able to participate in the second leg.

"The four players went out just to buy essentials such as shampoo and soap. We were informed of the penalty, which I totally understand. However, given the fact we have been locked in for one month, it is understandable we run out of such essentials."

The 51-year-old then pointed out issues with their accommodation, sharing that his team did not have proper rest as the two floors they were staying at had other hotel guests, which he claimed was not what was agreed upon.

He added that there were disturbances caused by drunken wedding guests on weekends.

"Moving forward, these issues need to be properly addressed to ensure the well-being of our players to play good matches in the tournament," said Shin.