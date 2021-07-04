Forza Italia, now nor Espana

MUNICH • Italians must have been the only fans not begging for extra time near the end of their team's 2-1 win over Belgium in the last eight of Euro 2020, as the high-octane clash delivered the best international football can offer.

Spain's tumultuous 5-3 win over Croatia and the Swiss ousting world champions France in the last 16 may have been more dramatic, but this quarter-final classic in Munich on Friday left nothing to be desired in any department.

Like two heavyweight boxers trading punches in a title fight, Italy and Belgium threw everything they had at each other throughout a contest packed with pace, energy, tactical know-how and individual skill.

Italy's delight at reaching the semi-finals was soured by a serious injury to left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, one of their brightest stars at this tournament, who had a ruptured Achilles tendon injury which could sideline him for months.

Apart from that, coach Roberto Mancini was overjoyed after his team withstood a late onslaught from top-ranked Belgium to win set up a last-four clash with Spain.

"We deserved to win. The boys were extraordinary in the game," he said after Italy held on for a 13th consecutive win to extend their record unbeaten run to 32 games.

"We only suffered in the last 10 minutes because we were really tired. But we could have scored a few more goals."

He added that his players deserved to savour the triumph before thinking about Tuesday's game against three-time European champions Spain at Wembley.

"We didn't have a minimum goal, we wanted to do our best. There are two games to go, we'll see what happens," he said.

"Spain? Let's enjoy this win, then we'll think about it."

15 Including the qualifying rounds, Italy have won 15 straight European Championship matches - a new competition record. Belgium won 14 straight matches before Friday's defeat. 6 No Belgian player has scored more goals than Romelu Lukaku at either the European Championship (six) or the World Cup (five, level with Marc Wilmots).

The Italians complemented their reputation as defensive kings with a masterclass attacking performance which saw Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scoring, before Barella's Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for the Belgians with a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

The Azzurri have continued to thrive under Mancini, himself a gifted forward who seems to have instilled his philosophy into a side keen to take the game to even the most talented opposition.

Instead of parking the bus at 2-1, as many previous generations of Italians would have done, they kept attacking in search of a third goal to kill the game off.

Belgium's top scorer Lukaku was stifled by Italy's central defensive duo of 36-year old Giorgio Chiellini and 34-year-old Leonardo Bonucci, whose experience was vital as they also showed the energy levels of youngsters.

Italy have now amassed 11 goals, their record in a single European Championship surpassed on the big stage only by the 12 they netted in winning the 2006 World Cup.

With five wins in a row, they will head into the clash with Spain confident of reaching their second Euro showpiece in the last three tournaments, having lost 4-0 to the Spaniards in their 2012 showdown.

Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann hailed their spectacular display, which had Belgium - who are used to dominating their rivals with crisp one-touch passing - on the back foot for much of the game.

"What they showed from the attacking side was impressive," he said. "The combinations they played and the passing sequences. There was about a minute and thirty seconds where they had 25 to 30 passes and Belgium gave up and parked the bus for a minute."

Former England striker Alan Shearer added: "It was a magnificent game of football, end to end.

"The Italians stood firm with everything that the Belgians threw at them in the last 10 or 15 minutes."

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez praised his players' efforts but said his side did not really create chances until the second half.

"Italy is a team that has been growing in the last month. You can see the victories are building a lot of strength," the Spaniard said.

"This allowed them to start the first half better. In the second half we got into the game better and we were able to create chances.

"The feelings are sadness and disappointment. The players did everything they could."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

