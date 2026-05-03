Former United manager Ferguson taken to hospital after health scare at Old Trafford

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Soccer Football - Funeral of former Scotland and Manchester United footballer Denis Law - Manchester Cathedral, Manchester, Britain - February 11, 2025 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson arrives to attend the funeral Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

MANCHESTER, England, May 3 - Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between United and Liverpool, media reported.

The 84-year-old had been at Old Trafford for the match between the two rivals.

Sky Sports reported that Ferguson was conscious and had precautionary checks before being whisked away.

Ferguson, who managed United from 1986 until his retirement in 2013, won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during a glittering 26-year spell at the club.

He hoisted a total of 38 trophies with United.

A United spokesperson said the club was unable to comment on Ferguson's status.

Ferguson is a regular at United's home games and has a row of seats in the Old Trafford directors' box. REUTERS