Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former Real Madrid striker Raul takes first senior management job at Real Oviedo

BARCELONA, Nov 9 - Real Oviedo appointed former Real Madrid and Spain striker Raul Gonzalez as coach on Monday, his first job in senior club management.

• Raul's previous coaching experience was with Real Madrid Castilla and Real Madrid.

• The 49-year-old took his former club's B team to third-tier promotion playoffs twice.

• Raul left Castilla in June 2025 after a six-year spell.

• Oviedo sacked Julian Calero on Monday after 13 league games

• They are ninth in Spain's second division standings.

• Raul's first game in charge will be against Girona on Saturday. REUTERS