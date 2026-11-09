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Former Real Madrid striker Raul takes first senior management job at Real Oviedo

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BARCELONA, Nov 9 - Real Oviedo appointed former Real Madrid and Spain striker Raul Gonzalez as coach on Monday, his first job in senior club management.

• Raul's previous coaching experience was with Real Madrid Castilla and Real Madrid.

• The 49-year-old took his former club's B team to third-tier promotion playoffs twice.

• Raul left Castilla in June 2025 after a six-year spell.

• Oviedo sacked Julian Calero on Monday after 13 league games

• They are ninth in Spain's second division standings.

• Raul's first game in charge will be against Girona on Saturday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.