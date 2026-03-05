Former North Korea youth international Yang Hyon-ju proving to be timely addition for Albirex Niigata

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Albirex Niigata winger Yang Hyon-ju (right) taking on Lion City Sailors defender Lionel Tan in their 3-3 Singapore Premier League draw on Feb 28.

SINGAPORE – Like a fearless but graceful White Swan, Albirex Niigata’s Yang Hyon-ju glided in from the touchline, weaved between Lion City Sailors’ national players Akram Azman and Kyoga Nakamura and planted a right-footed shot past Ivan Susak for the opener in a 3-3 draw on Feb 28.

Since arriving at Albirex in January, the fleet-footed attacker with the golden hair has shone, registering two goals and three assists in just 335 minutes of action across seven matches.

Asked for the reason behind his seamless transition, the 27-year-old was quick to credit his teammates.

“Although I joined the team during the winter transfer window, my teammates have been very kind and supportive. I’m truly grateful they helped bring out the good in myself,” he told The Straits Times ahead of their March 6 Singapore Premier League (SPL) match against Tanjong Pagar United at the Jurong East Stadium.

“However, I’m not satisfied with my performance at all. I want to improve my quality and contribute more to the team. As a team, I believe we should aim even higher.”

Yang, whose birthplace was listed as Saitama, Japan, on the Albirex website, is understood to be holding a South Korean passport. Online football portal Transfermarkt indicates he has represented North Korea at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup and 2020 Asian Under-23 Championship, where he scored in a 2-1 defeat by Jordan.

But what matters most is the left winger has been showing his quality, becoming a trusty sidekick to skipper and SPL joint-top scorer Shingo Nakano, who has 10 goals in 11 games, alongside BG Tampines Rovers’ Hide Higashikawa.

This is a timely boost to six-time league champions Albirex, who are third on 23 points, four behind Tampines and nine behind SPL leaders Sailors, who have played one game more.

Just a month after settling down, Yang produced both assists in the 2-0 win over Geylang International during a 27-minute cameo. He then grabbed the winner in a 2-1 victory over Hougang United in his next match.

After providing an assist in the 2-0 win over Young Lions, he scored that outstanding goal against the Sailors, leaving an impression on their skipper Hariss Harun, who described him as a “tricky dribbler who gave us a lot of trouble with his unpredictability”.

Tanjong Pagar coach Noh Alam Shah, who wants his team to approach a nightmare run of fixtures against the top three with a self-improvement mentality, also noted that Yang is “quick and explosive, with good shots”.

Yang’s player bio on the Albirex website says he started playing football at age six , looks up to Argentinian legend Diego Maradona, and enjoys barbecue, coffee, and playing mobile game PUBG .

His football development took place in Japan where he rose through Omiya Ardija U-15s, the Tokyo Korean High School and Waseda University. After stints in the lower leagues with FC Imabari, Tokyo Musashino United and Veertien Mie, he made the move to Singapore.

He gets along well with his teammates, one of whom described him as a “brilliant person and an outstanding footballer” with a winning mindset.

Defender Delwinder Singh said Yang speaks mostly Korean and Japanese, and while he has not shared about his heritage, he has a “bubbly and positive presence off the field and true fighting spirit on it”.

He added: “He is your old-school winger who likes to hug the touchline and take you on from there.

“His mobility, strength and pace make him a constant threat. He’s always looking to receive the ball and never stands still. For defenders, that’s tough to deal with as he forces you to stay alert and keep adjusting , rather than marking a typical hold-up striker .

“He has the kind of positive arrogance that top players possess... and that confidence spreads throughout the team, pushing everyone to demand more from themselves.”

Lion City Sailors v Geylang International (March 7, 8.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

Jesus Casas is looking for his first win as the new Sailors coach in his second game in charge. Geylang, who are on a three-game winless run, could be the perfect fodder.

Young Lions v BG Tampines Rovers (March 8, 8.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

Hougang’s fielding of an import without a work pass gave the Young Lions a default win, lifting them off the bottom of the table. However, Higashikawa scored four times in the Stags’ 7-1 victory the last time the teams met, and Tampines should have too much firepower for the developmental side to handle.

Hougang United v Balestier Khalsa (March 9, 8.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

The Cheetahs had been on a steady rise, breaking into the top half for a while but their administrative blunder cost them three points and they have since slipped to sixth. Balestier, meanwhile, have been boosted by the return of injured players, particularly Croatian winger Jakov Katusa, whose three goals and four assists helped the Tigers win their last three games.