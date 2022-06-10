Former Napoli coach Gattuso to helm Valencia

MADRID • Gennaro Gattuso has been confirmed as Valencia's new coach, the Spanish La Liga side announced yesterday.

The 44-year-old Italian, who last managed Serie A's Napoli where he won the Italian Cup in 2020, will replace Jose Bordalas. The Spaniard was sacked by the club last week.

He was previously in charge of AC Milan, where he played as a combative midfielder for 13 years and won the Champions League twice. He also helped Italy capture the 2006 World Cup.

"For me, football is passion, respect for the game, and love for the ball," Gattuso, who has signed a deal for the next two seasons, said in a video posted by Valencia on social media.

"I know what it is to be afraid of Valencia. I have seen great teams fall in this (Mestalla) stadium, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary this season."

He was sacked as Napoli boss at the end of the 2020-21 campaign after a home draw with Verona in the final game saw them miss out on a Champions League place to Juventus by a single point.

He was named Fiorentina manager last summer but he left before his official start date, with no reason given for his exit.

Gattuso will be the 10th coach to take charge of Valencia since Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim bought the club eight years ago.

Los Che finished in ninth place in La Liga last season and lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Betis on penalties. They also failed to qualify for any European competition for a third straight season.

The club were in turmoil last month following leaked audio recordings of their former president Anil Murthy, 49, making offensive comments, in particular against Lim.

He also described Liverpool and Newcastle, which are home to two of the Premier League's clubs, as "s***" cities.

Murthy, who was appointed in July 2017, had also threatened to "kill" Valencia's big-name players in the media if they forced an exit.

The Spanish club initially defended the Singaporean's actions, but he was eventually sacked.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS