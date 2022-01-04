Former Lions coach Yoshida joins Japanese club

Former Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida has been officially unveiled as the new head coach of J2 League side Ventforet Kofu, less than a week after quitting his post in Singapore, citing the need to be closer to his family.

The announcement was made on the Japanese club's website yesterday.

In the club statement, Yoshida said the call from Ventforet, where he coached in 2017 and 2018 and oversaw the team's demotion from the top tier, was "sudden" and he did not "answer immediately".

The 47-year-old said his desire to return was rekindled after remembering the sight of the club's supporters applauding him as he bade farewell to the team after being dismissed in May 2018.

"I am very happy to be able to meet many people I met in Yamanashi again and to meet new people," said Yoshida.

"The team will do their best. I will try to be stronger every day. We will create a team who deepen ties and grow throughout the season."

Finally, he called on the Ventforet fans to encourage the players to overcome challenges in a long season. He added: "Let's enjoy this challenge together and win."

Yoshida quit as Singapore national team coach last Tuesday, just three days after the Lions were knocked out of the AFF Suzuki Cup after a controversial second-leg defeat in the semi-finals by Indonesia on Christmas Day. The home side lost the two-legged tie 5-3.

On Dec 26, a day after the team's exit, he revealed in an interview with The Straits Times that he was considering offers from clubs in Japan and one elsewhere in Asia.

Yoshida also said he was not able to commit to whether he would see out his contract with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), which was to end in December this year.

Two days later, in a media conference, the FAS announced it would mutually terminate his contract on Dec 31, accepting his request to return to Japan to be closer to his family. He is a father to two daughters, aged 11 and 14.