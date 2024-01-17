Former Juve defender Chiellini takes on player development role at LAFC

Dec 7, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini (14) during media day for the MLS Cup at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports/ File photo REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

Former Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has taken on the role of player development coach at Los Angeles FC, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Tuesday.

Chiellini represented Italy on 117 occasions and captained them to the Euro 2020 title after they beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

He spent most of his club career at Juve, helping them win nine consecutive Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies and five domestic Supercups, before moving to LAFC in 2022. The 39-year-old announced his retirement in December.

"We were thankful to have Giorgio play the final 18 months of his playing career with LAFC," LAFC co-President John Thorrington said.

"During that time he proved what an asset he is for LAFC in a number of ways, and we are excited to add a truly brilliant football mind, incredible leader and an even better person to our staff for the upcoming season." REUTERS

