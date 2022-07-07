Former Japan international to bolster Albirex's ranks

In a bid to improve on their fortunes in the Deloitte Women's Premier League (WPL), Albirex Niigata have signed former Japan international Kana Kitahara, who was part of the team that finished runners-up at the 2015 World Cup.

The White Swans are sixth in the seven-team WPL, collecting just one point from their first three matches. They have also conceded seven goals, the worst after bottom side Hougang United's 18.

Tanjong Pagar United are top with nine points from four matches.

Defender Kitahara, 33, joins from Japanese team Mynavi Sendai Ladies, who finished fifth in the 11-team Women Empowerment League, the top tier of women's football in the country, last season.

Before that, she had been with Albirex's team in Japan from 2011 to 2015, making 93 appearances.

Kitahara made her debut for the Japanese national team in 2013 and earned nine caps.

Apart from the World Cup, she also featured at the 2014 Asian Games, where the Nadeshiko claimed the silver medal.

Japan won the Women's World Cup in 2011, the first and only Asian side to do so, and are currently 13th in the world rankings.

Kitahara is eager to contribute to her new team here, saying: "I am very happy to be able to play for Albirex again. Since I decided to leave my former team, many people have been concerned about me.