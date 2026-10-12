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Former Italian FIGC chief Malago confirms bid for presidency

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italian Football Federation (FIGC) elects new President - FIGC - Italian Football Federation, Rome, Italy - June 22, 2026 Newly elected Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago during the press conference REUTERS/Antonio Denti/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italian Football Federation (FIGC) elects new President - FIGC - Italian Football Federation, Rome, Italy - June 22, 2026 Newly elected Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago during the press conference REUTERS/Antonio Denti/File Photo

Oct 12 - Former Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago told Italian public radio RAI on Monday that he expects to run for re-election in the contest for the FIGC leadership.

• Malago resigned on October 6 following legal inquiries that questioned his June election victory due to technical non-compliance regarding his initial federation membership status.

• Under a compromise with the Italian National Olympic committee, the federation was placed under extraordinary administration.

• Malago now serves as special administrator, managing day-to-day operations.

• The leadership vote is scheduled for December 14, allowing Malago to regularise his membership standing and run as an eligible candidate.

• The transition addresses major structural hurdles, including Euro 2032 venue upgrades and the national's recovery after failing to qualify for three consecutive World Cups. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.