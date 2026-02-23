Former Iraq coach Jesus Casas to helm Lion City Sailors

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Spaniard Jesus Casas, 52, will be in charge when the Lion City Sailors take on Albirex Niigata in an SPL match on Feb 28.

SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors have named former Iraq national coach Jesus Casas as their permanent head honcho on a two-year deal.

The appointment of the 52-year-old Spaniard “reflects the club’s continued ambition to build on its domestic success and improve its performances on the continental stage next season”, the Sailors said in a media statement on Feb 23.

Amid poor results on the regional and continental front, the Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions had parted ways with Serbian coach Aleksandar Rankovic on Feb 6 after 2½ years.



Varo Moreno, who was in interim charge, had guided the SPL leaders to a 2-0 win over the Young Lions, 7-0 win over Tanjong Pagar and a 1-1 draw against title rivals BG Tampines Rovers since.



They remain unbeaten with 10 wins and a draw in the SPL, but are out of the Asean Club Championship and AFC Champions League Two.

Casas had earlier been linked with the Singapore coach’s post and was one of two candidates who had flown in for face-to-face talks with Sport Singapore and Football Association of Singapore officials in 2025.