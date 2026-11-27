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His death was announced by his former club Vikingur on Nov 26.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland – Former Iceland goalkeeper Ingvar Jonsson, who was part of the squad that knocked England out of the 2016 European Championship, has died. He was 37.

His death was announced by his former club Vikingur on Nov 26 . They did not disclose the cause of death, but Jonsson had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer in 2026 .

“It is with great sorrow and deep sadness that we announce that our dear friend and teammate Ingvar Jonsson, goalkeeper for Vikingur, passed away on Wednesday, Nov 25, in the arms of his loved ones,” the Icelandic club said in a statement.

“The club and all of Vikingur are thinking of his family and loved ones. We send them our deepest condolences.”

Jonsson was an unused substitute for Iceland at Euro 2016, where they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in tournament history when eliminating England in the round of 16.

Iceland were eventually knocked out by France in the quarter-finals.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Ingvar’s family, friends and former teammates. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” European football’s governing body UEFA posted on X. AP