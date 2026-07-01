Former football behemoths tumble in new World Cup order

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BOSTON, Massachusetts, July 1 - Four-time world champions Germany provided the biggest shock when they crashed out of the World Cup in the first knockout stage, leading a string of former football powers who tumbled out early, as a new world order is established in the sport.

The Germans, for decades feared as the most effective tournament team around, have reached the World Cup final a record eight times, but they bowed out early with a 4-3 loss on penalties in the last 32 to Paraguay, with American fans realising what they know about football no longer seems to hold true.

Uruguay, twice winners, also have a World Cup reputation, but they failed to get out of the group stage while the Netherlands, three-time finalists, crashed out in the round of 32 against Morocco.

Those three teams have played in a combined 13 World Cup finals, more than half the total of 22 contested, and their early exits highlight a clear shift in football power.

Italy, who have won the trophy four times and played in six finals, did not even qualify for the tournament, the third consecutive time they failed to do so.

Italy, who won their last world title in 2006, Germany, who claimed their fourth world crown in 2014, and Spain, the 2010 champions and still in this year's tournament, have not won a knockout match since lifting the trophy.

Instead, North American fans will be watching teams such as Morocco, Paraguay, Algeria, Egypt and Ghana, all through to at least the round of 32 or even 16, hogging more of the spotlight. Cape Verde have also made a major impact in their maiden tournament, coming through the group stage.

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"It would be presumptuous to claim, after a third early exit, that we are among the world's elite," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "We simply aren't."

It is a similar situation in Italy, once a world football superpower, which overhauled its federation leadership recently to restart their bid for success on the world stage.

Just like in Germany, there will need to be changes on every level, from administration, to the national team to talent development in the youth sides.

"Our roots must not be a source of nostalgia or a burden," Italy's new soccer chief Giovanni Malago said when he took over last week. "We must turn them into an incentive to look toward a new season -- one that is courageous, victorious, humble yet ambitious."

"Now we need to change, innovate, and completely overhaul our mindset. We have all failed together here, and we will all win together."

While once-World Cup powerhouses scramble to become competitive again, rapidly emerging footballing heavyweights Morocco, surprise semi-finalists in 2022, are setting the example, developing by the year and benefiting from more of their players competing in the top European leagues.

Morocco's Under-20 youth team won the 2025 World Cup under current senior team coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who has successfully integrated several young players into his squad at this World Cup.

"What we need to be telling ourselves is that nobody can stop us," Ouahbi said ahead of their round of 16 clash against co-hosts Canada. "We are unstoppable if we play the football we know we can play." REUTERS