Former Dortmund Forward Modeste joins African Champions Al-Ahly

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - FC Copenhagen v Borussia Dortmund - Telia Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - November 2, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Anthony Modeste shoots at goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

CAIRO - Former Borussia Dortmund forward Anthony Modeste joined Egyptian and African Champions Al-Ahly, just one year after he signed for the German club with high expectations to replace Erling Haaland.

Frenchman Modeste joined Dortmund to fill in for Sebastien Haller who was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour. Haller had only just joined the club to replace current Manchester city goal-machine Haaland.

Modeste, 35, scored only twice in 19 Bundesliga games with Dortmund last season, one of them was a last-gasp equaliser to complete a sensational two-goal comeback and snatch a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in October.

The Al-Ahly contract with Modeste will be for one year and may be extended for one more "according to the terms that were agreed", said the club on its website late on Monday.

Modeste may debut as early as next Friday, when Al-Ahly will face Algerian USM Alger in African Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. The Egyptian League will kick-off three days later. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top