Format to stay, but MOE will continue to review rules

The Ministry of Education (MOE) says it understands "the concern with wide-scoreline matches" in school sports and acknowledges the feedback from members of the public and the sporting fraternity following news of a 32-0 result in a recent National School Games football match.

It pledged to continue reviewing the competition "to enhance students' experience and develop their character through sports".

The match in question, which saw the Singapore Sports School thrash Assumption Pathway School, drew widespread condemnation and sparked calls for reform.

In response to The Sunday Times' queries, MOE explained it had made changes to the format of the school football competition last year to provide opportunities for schools to play more matches.

The preliminary-round matches, said Mr Krishnan Aravinthan, director (physical, sports and outdoor education) at the ministry's student development curriculum division, are meant to act as a "classification round" before teams play others of similar abilities in respective tiers.

"Mindful of the issue of wide scorelines in National School Games competitions, MOE had assessed and eventually decided not to change the competition rules to mitigate against them," said Mr Aravinthan.

"Instead, participating schools will continue to leverage the competitions as an opportunity to teach student-athletes values such as resilience and sportsmanship."

He added that the format changes were aligned with practices advocated by international sports organisations and in other countries with established youth sports, and noted while this year's classification-round matches featured fewer than 10 matches with scorelines of more than 10 goals, no matches in tiered competitions last year featured double-digit scorelines.

Mr Aravinthan said: "We understand the concern with wide-scoreline matches and we acknowledge the feedback.

"Rest assured that MOE will continue to review the National School Games to enhance students' experience and develop their character through sports."

Sazali Abdul Aziz