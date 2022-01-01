Forget Asean, dream Asia

Chanathip Songkrasin, the region's best player, and his Thailand team are a 90-minute procession away from being crowned champions of Asean.

At the end of today's second leg, he is widely expected to win his third Most Valuable Player award to go with his third Suzuki Cup triumph.

The War Elephants thumped Indonesia 4-0 in the first leg of the final on Wednesday, helped by a brace from the attacking midfielder. He is the tournament's joint top scorer with four, alongside teammate Teerasil Dangda, Malaysia's Safawi Rasid and Bienvenido Maranon from the Philippines.

But despite being on the verge of glory, for most of his exclusive Zoom interview with The Straits Times on Thursday, Chanathip is eager to get the point across that football in this part of the world needs to improve.

The 28-year-old, who has played in Japan for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo since 2017, also called on fellow South-east Asian players to expand their horizons.

Chanathip, said via a translator: "At this tournament, you can see that there are many good individual players. It's clear that they can make the step up. But they really need to get out of the comfort zone in their domestic league.

"I know that some of them have good salaries so they may be opposed to learning a new language or culture in another country. But I feel that, if more players can go to the top Asian leagues like Japan, it will be great for our region. It will help us to compete with Asia's best.

"Even Thailand are the top team here but at the Asian level we are still struggling. If we want to develop this region, we need more players to go abroad - this is clear.

"If you want to be a better player, you need to play against players better than you."

The 1.58m Chanathip, who is dubbed "Messi Jay" due to his size and similarity in playing style to Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, has walked the talk.

He has established himself as one of his club's key players and in 2018, he became the first Asean player to be voted into the J.League's Best XI.