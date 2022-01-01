Forget Asean, dream Asia

Chanathip Songkrasin, the region's best player, and his Thailand team are a 90-minute procession away from being crowned champions of Asean.
At the end of today's second leg, he is widely expected to win his third Most Valuable Player award to go with his third Suzuki Cup triumph.
The War Elephants thumped Indonesia 4-0 in the first leg of the final on Wednesday, helped by a brace from the attacking midfielder. He is the tournament's joint top scorer with four, alongside teammate Teerasil Dangda, Malaysia's Safawi Rasid and Bienvenido Maranon from the Philippines.
But despite being on the verge of glory, for most of his exclusive Zoom interview with The Straits Times on Thursday, Chanathip is eager to get the point across that football in this part of the world needs to improve.
The 28-year-old, who has played in Japan for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo since 2017, also called on fellow South-east Asian players to expand their horizons.
Chanathip, said via a translator: "At this tournament, you can see that there are many good individual players. It's clear that they can make the step up. But they really need to get out of the comfort zone in their domestic league.
"I know that some of them have good salaries so they may be opposed to learning a new language or culture in another country. But I feel that, if more players can go to the top Asian leagues like Japan, it will be great for our region. It will help us to compete with Asia's best.
"Even Thailand are the top team here but at the Asian level we are still struggling. If we want to develop this region, we need more players to go abroad - this is clear.
"If you want to be a better player, you need to play against players better than you."
The 1.58m Chanathip, who is dubbed "Messi Jay" due to his size and similarity in playing style to Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, has walked the talk.
He has established himself as one of his club's key players and in 2018, he became the first Asean player to be voted into the J.League's Best XI.
Chanathip's own journey is an example of perseverance. Born in Nakhon Pathom, a small province 57km from Bangkok known for its fruit orchards, there were many early detractors who predicted he would not succeed in football as he lacked the necessary physical attributes.
His role models unsurprisingly, were Messi, Diego Maradona and Santi Cazorla, diminutive men like him.
Chanathip said: "There were many who criticised me about my physique and height. But I just kept quiet and was focused on answering them on the pitch.
"There were many people who underestimated me but I've answered them."
Success has come with sacrifices though. He misses his family back in Thailand and still calls his 60-year-old mother every day.
He recalled: "The first year was very hard. The quality of football (in Japan) was much higher than what I was used to. It was quicker and more technical and I took a few months to adapt. But what I had was passion and motivation and most importantly, patience.
"Sometimes, players go over to leagues outside of this region and they try it out for a month and, because they can't get playing time or they can't adapt, they return. It won't be easy but you need to be patient."
Thailand's head coach Alexandre Polking said of his captain: "Not only on the pitch, but also off the pitch he is very important for us.
"I always support that kind of decision to play in a better league than the local league to see if they can cope with the intensity and quality of the other players there, and he has done that."
Another piece of silverware beckons for Chanathip but he remains hungry for more. He said: "As a pro footballer, trophies are important. But this depends on the opportunities that I may get in the future. Right now, I have no regrets about not going to Europe.
"I want to keep playing in Japan until they don't need me any more. Nobody can take my happiness away while I'm still playing football."
THAILAND V INDONESIA
Final, 2nd leg: National Stadium, Mediacorp meWatch Ch01, 8.30pm