Forget about what you cannot control and focus on Crystal Palace, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows his team cannot afford anything less than a victory when they take on Crystal Palace.

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told his players to forget about the Premier League title race for now, and just focus on Crystal Palace as they prepare to host the Eagles on Wednesday.

He is aware that any more point dropped will effectively end their title hopes, but the Spaniard is not mulling over that and will push his men to continue the momentum from a 3-0 home win over Brentford last weekend.

That victory came after a damaging 3-3 draw at Everton, which put Arsenal back in the driving seat to secure their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners narrowly beat West Ham United 1-0 a day after City’s win, and that means Guardiola’s men are now five points behind Mikel Arteta’s side with three games remaining and a game in hand.

First, the aim is to cut it down to two points.

“It is the same (pressure) as a few days ago,” insisted Guardiola on Tuesday in a press conference that lasted just over 10 minutes, referring to how nothing has changed in his team’s preparations for matches.

“I didn’t see the players’ mood (after the Arsenal win over West Ham), I gave them a day off. (We have to now focus on) Crystal Palace, Crystal Palace, and thinking what we have to do.

“What you cannot control, forget about it. Do better, what we have not (done) better this season, to arrive in a better position to fight for the Premier League... And (now it is) Crystal Palace.”

City will be in FA Cup final action against Chelsea this weekend, before they finish their league campaign with fixtures against an in-form Bournemouth side and Europa League finalists Aston Villa.

Comparatively, this match against Palace should be an easier one on paper.

Playing in front of their fans should help too. City have not lost a league match at the Etihad since the end of August, winning 13 and drawing three.

They have scored two or more goals in 14 of their last 16 home matches, and crucially have lost just one of their last nine meetings with Palace in all competitions (W5 D3) – a 1-0 defeat in the 2025 FA Cup final.

On the injury front, Guardiola said that midfield maestro Rodri is “better” and will be further assessed following training. Defender Abdukodir Khusanov is also in line for a return after picking up a “tough, tough knock” during the draw with Everton.

In the other camp, Palace are guaranteed to end the season with fewer points than last campaign (53). The Eagles currently have 44 points, but there is still hope that they can climb into the top half of the table.

Oliver Glasner’s men face Brentford and Arsenal at home in their final two league matches, so they could determine the title race should they gain points against City or Arsenal.

The manager has refused to rule out rotating his side for the two matches to minimise the risk of injuries, with the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano coming up.

Whether it is done in a way that benefits City or Arsenal more remains to be seen.

“I’m not responsible for Arsenal, I’m not responsible for City, I’m responsible for Crystal Palace and I get paid for doing the best things for Crystal Palace and not for City and not for Arsenal,” Glasner said.

“At the end, it’s a result of 38 matchdays and everybody gets what they deserve.”

As for that, Guardiola added: “Always been tough games. They have a European final and make a lot of changes in the Premier League, not consistent but the challenge is there.

“In Germany he (Glasner) was incredible, experienced manager in the Cups, a top team. Tough to beat them, always have been.”

Despite Palace’s poor record against City, they have been resilient at the Etihad in recent years, scoring at least two goals in six of their last seven visits there and picking up eight points (W2 D2 L3).