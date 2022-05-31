Forest to get top players after big-money match

LONDON • Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has promised the newly promoted club will get the investment they need to recruit top players after sealing their return to the Premier League by beating Huddersfield 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

The shipping magnate, who is also the owner of Greek champions Olympiakos, took over the two-time former European champions in 2017.

Since their top-flight relegation in 1999, Forest have been floundering in football's wilderness and, unless significant money is pumped into the club's coffers, their stay in the top flight could be short-lived.

Marinakis does not want a return to the club's dark days, telling Sky Sports: "It's a magical night, not only for me but for the thousands and even millions of supporters within the United Kingdom and all over the world.

"As I said nearly five years ago, we have to bring Nottingham Forest back where it belongs. Now we want more. Now we're back in the Premier League, so we want to be as high as possible. We need to give all the ammunition to the team with good players."

Levi Colwill's own goal late in the first half was enough for Steve Cooper's side to hit the jackpot in the most lucrative single match in world football.

Promotion to the top flight is estimated to be worth at least £170 million (S$294 million) in increased revenue.

Forest will gratefully accept the huge financial windfall, but it was the relief at ending their 23-year exile from English football's elite that spurred the frenzied scenes of celebration among their thousands of red and white-clad fans.

For the first time in the 21st century, they can look forward to welcoming the Premier League's elite to their City Ground stadium.

It was also a personal triumph for Cooper, who completed Forest's revival since replacing the sacked Chris Hughton in September.

Nottingham were bottom of the table after one point from their first seven games but, despite their worst start in 108 years, they managed to earn promotion together with Fulham and Bournemouth.