Forest stretch winless run to four with Palace stalemate

LONDON - Nottingham Forest's winless run stretched to four Premier League games after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Forest had much the better of the play in the first half, with a superb first-time volley from Morgan Gibbs-White coming out off the post and a solo run and strike from Murillo kept out by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Jean-Philippe Mateta slipped and missed Palace's best chance in the second half but the hosts otherwise offered very little in attack, surviving late pressure from the visitors to see out the draw.

With only two defeats from eight so far this term, Palace sit ninth in the standings on 12 points, above Manchester United and Chelsea, while Forest remain three points further back in 13th. REUTERS