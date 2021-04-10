For Tuchel, it's club first, then nation

LONDON • Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham will not be handed game time just to boost his chances of making England's squad for the European Championship, as manager Thomas Tuchel told his players their personal ambitions will not sway his choices.

Abraham, 23, is Chelsea's top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, but has found himself marginalised since the arrival of Tuchel in January.

An ankle injury over the past month has added to the player's woes and his hopes of making Gareth Southgate's squad for the rescheduled Euro 2020 are steadily fading.

"I cannot make a decision on the personal goals of players," Tuchel told a news conference ahead of today's Premier League game at Crystal Palace.

"(Goalkeeper) Kepa Arrizabalaga also has the goal to play for Spain but this can't influence my decisions. I've got to do what I believe is best for Chelsea.

"Tammy has had a rough time. He's not had the impact we demand from him. He then got injured and lost the possibility to play for his place."

The German added that he would not lose faith in big-money signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner despite their recent struggles.

Havertz and Werner have failed to fire following their moves from Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig respectively and were criticised after putting in yet another lacklustre display in Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League victory over Porto.

Havertz has five goals from 34 appearances while Werner has 10 goals in 40 appearances this season.

"Look at the games Porto played. They make it tough," he said. "It's not the easiest task up front but they had a big impact defensively, they worked hard. We will not lose trust. We accept sometimes it's hard to have an impact."

He has no major injury concerns ahead of today's clash but defender Thiago Silva is suspended after his sending-off at West Bromwich Albion last weekend, when the strugglers ended Chelsea's 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions under the 47-year-old manager.

Crystal Palace will be without on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

