Footballers not in 'priority group' for vaccines

GENEVA • Footballers should not be considered among the priority groups for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

Some countries have begun vaccinating athletes or plan to inoculate them ahead of the Olympic Games, due to be held in Tokyo from July 23, drawing criticism.

But Infantino, who was launching a joint campaign with the World Health Organisation to promote fair access to vaccines, said he was not a supporter of footballers jumping the queue.

"The priority for the vaccines is, of course, the people at risk and for health workers. This is very clear in our mind. I don't consider, we don't consider, football players as a priority group in this respect," he told a news conference.

"Of course for safety reasons, in the context of the months to come, in the context of international competitions and travel, vaccination might be recommended at some point and the Olympic Games are, of course, only in the summer. But all this will happen, of course, respecting the established order of distribution."

Despite the pandemic, Infantino is confident that stadiums would be full at next year's World Cup.

"I am very, very confident (it) will be incredible, will have the same magic, uniting the world. We will be back to where we have to be," he added.

The tournament is due to be held in Qatar in November and December next year and will feature 32 nations.

"Covid will be defeated by then. If in two years' time we are not there yet, we will all have a bigger problem than a World Cup," he said.

Qualifying games for the tournament have already begun in Asia and South America and are due to start in Europe next month.

Asked about the wisdom of holding international games in the current climate, Infantino said those games would take place under a "clear health protocol which would not put at risk the health of anyone". He added: "We will certainly not take any risks with the health of anyone when we play football."

