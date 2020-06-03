Footballers bored by hiatus: fitness trainer

LONDON • Fitness coach and mentor Wayne Richardson has had his hands full dealing with many footballers' mental health issues in a period of unprecedented uncertainty during Britain's coronavirus lockdown.

Richardson and his staff have spoken to about 150 players, from professionals to the grassroots during football's hiatus.

Players have reported a number of issues, from being unable to play PlayStation with their friends to a lack of training facilities at home, but there is a common thread.

"Commonplace from grassroots, academy, scholar to first team, players are finding it boring," he told AFP by phone from his home in Manchester.

"They say, 'I cannot go to my girlfriend's, I cannot drive here or there, go to the shop.' We have to try and keep that in check and tell them it won't last forever."

He set up his company, Richardson Sport, with Emma Hughes in 2010. His team includes fitness coaches, nutritionists, psychologists and sports mentors.

Richardson, who has worked with a number of high-profile clubs including Manchester City and Manchester United, says uncertainty is rife among players, although some are preparing for a return to action.

"We work on some areas we don't usually spend a lot of time on, listening to their worries," he said.

"Some don't know if they will be asked to sign a new contract and we focus on, 'Are there other options for you like another career, further education'?"

The Professional Footballers' Association released figures last month from a survey carried out during the pandemic that showed more than a fifth of current and former players had reported being depressed or had considered self-harm.

Richardson himself experienced a profoundly upsetting episode in 2006.

He had spent hours talking to a footballer whose girlfriend had told him she was pregnant by somebody else. He advised the player to take a paternity test.

"I received a text message off one of the guys (friend of the footballer), 'Wayne, he won't be in tomorrow'," said Richardson.

"I will never forget this part - 'x has been found hanged'. It just shows you don't know what is going on behind the scenes."

Richardson said players also needed practical help.

"They might have been offered new contracts and then got injured and the coach might have said unfortunately, 'We don't know whether we can keep you on'," he said.

"That creates doubt for that player firstly in getting himself fit and what will happen next."

He said having a career observing footballers up close had shown him that they have to deal with the same issues as everybody else.

"The amount of money they are being paid, everyone will always look at the negative side of football," he said.

"In the public's eyes, they are in a privileged position."

