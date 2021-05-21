Footballer of the Year is City's Dias

LONDON • Manchester City's Ruben Dias was yesterday named England's Footballer of the Year in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), making him the first defender to win the award since Liverpool's Steve Nicol in 1989.

The Portugal centre-back beat Tottenham striker Harry Kane and City teammate Kevin de Bruyne in the voting, with nine players from the Premier League winners receiving more than 50 per cent of the total votes cast.

Dias signed for City from Benfica for a fee of €68 million (S$110 million) in September, two days after the club had suffered a 5-2 home defeat by Leicester.

The imposing defender has transformed City's back-line, forming a commanding partnership with John Stones and helping the club to a third league title in four seasons under manager Pep Guardiola, in part thanks to the best defensive record in the league with only 32 goals conceded.

The 24-year-old said: "It means something special because normally, the ones who finish the plays (score goals) are the ones getting the spotlight, but me receiving this prize is a major example of our team and the way we work - the way we build our game.

"It reflects all the togetherness we have on the pitch, the spirit in the team and how we perform. With these players, for me to be receiving this award, it shows how we play like a family."

Dias is only the third player to win the honour in his debut season, after German Jurgen Klinsmann of Tottenham (1994-95) and Italian Gianfranco Zola of Chelsea (1996-97). Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby won the FWA women's Footballer of the Year award last week.

REUTERS