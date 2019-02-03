Football: Footballer asks not to be paid while out injured

LONDON • Ishmael Miller has asked Tranmere Rovers to stop paying him while he is out injured.

The 31-year-old striker joined the English fourth-tier football club on Jan 7 and scored on his debut in a 3-1 win at Cheltenham Town five days later. But he has been sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered in the next match, against Swindon Town in League Two.

In a world of record transfer fees and wages in football, Tranmere manager Micky Mellon described the gesture as "fantastic".

"At this moment, Ishmael's not getting paid by Tranmere," Mellon was reported as saying in the British media.

"He came in to see me about a week ago and he said to me, 'Stop my wages until I get fit again.'

"I need everybody to understand how big a gesture that is. He wants Tranmere Rovers to keep moving forward while he's out injured, which is possibly the first time I've heard that."

He praised the player for putting the club's welfare first, saying the gesture "says an awful lot about him as a man".

"If he had kept getting paid and waited until he got fit, nobody would've blinked an eyelid as that's what's supposed to happen," he said. "People might say, 'Well, he's in a position where he can do that.'

"Well, he doesn't have to do that. He knows how tight things are at this club and where we're at in terms of what we're trying to do."

Miller, a former player for West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest, Blackpool and Huddersfield, had joined Tranmere until the end of the season after being released by Oldham Athletic.