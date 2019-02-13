Football: Zaniolo strikes twice to clinch Roma win over Porto in Champions League

ROME (REUTERS) - Two goals from teenager Nicolo Zaniolo earned AS Roma a 2-1 win against Porto in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday (Feb 12).

The 19-year-old continued his superb breakthrough season by finding the net twice in six second-half minutes to become the youngest Italian to score two goals in a Champions League match.

Porto substitute Adrian Lopez, however, quickly responded with what could prove to be a crucial away goal.

The result ended a five-match winning run in Europe for Porto, who will welcome Roma to the Estadio do Dragao for the second leg on March 6.