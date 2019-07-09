Football: Zaha sends Ivory Coast into Africa Cup of Nations last eight as Mali fluff their lines

EGYPT (REUTERS) - Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha gave his side a 1-0 win over Mali in their Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match on Monday (July 8) after their opponents had dominated most of the game and missed a flurry of chances.

Zaha, who had barely featured in the match until that point, took advantage as the Mali got into a terrible mess from an Ivory Coast goal kick in the 76th minute to earn his side a barely deserved win and quarter-final tie against Algeria.

Mali, unbeaten in the group stage, had played with verve and skill as they took their southern neighbours apart in the first half with Moussa Djenepo and Abdoulaye Diaby causing all sorts of trouble down the flanks and Moussa Marega a constant threat in attack.

But, as they began to tire after around an hour, Ivory Coast came back into the game. Jonathan Kodjia missed gilt-edged chance when he was one-on-one with goalkeeper Djigui Diarra but Zaha was not so forgiving minutes later.