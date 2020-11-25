Football: Youthful Barca, Juventus seal knockout places in Champions League

KYIV/TURIN (REUTERS) - An inexperienced Barcelona side missing Lionel Messi and many other first-team regulars eventually cruised to a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday (Nov 24) to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season.

After a sluggish first half, the Catalans took the lead early in the second half as US international Sergino Dest completed a flowing move with a near-post finish, scoring his first goal for the club since joining from Ajax Amsterdam.

Danish forward Martin Braithwaite soon doubled their lead with his first goal in Europe's top competition at the age of 29, diving in from close range to turn in a flicked header from debutant defender Oscar Mingueza.

Braithwaite struck again in the 70th minute from the penalty spot while substitute Antoine Griezmann added a fourth goal in added time, rounding off a victory which took Group G leaders Barca on to 12 points from four games and clinched their place in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a stoppage-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

The result left Juve second in Group G on nine points from four games, three behind leaders Barcelona.

Ferencvaros and Dynamo are level on one point and will vie for the consolation prize of joining the Europa League round of 32 after the winter break.

The Hungarian side took a shock 19th-minute lead through Myrto Uzuni before Ronaldo equalised in the 35th with a sweet, left-foot shot from 20 metres moments after he had a goal scrapped for offside.

Juventus twice hit the woodwork in the second half before Morata’s late header squeezed under visiting goalkeeper Denes Dibusz’s body and over the line after a fine cross from the right by Juan Cuadrado.