Football: WPL leaders Lion City Sailors and Tanjong Pagar in stalemate

Lion City Sailors’ Nur Izzati Rosni (centre right) heads the ball against Tanjong Pagar United's Tressa Fernandez (centre, left) in their Deloitte Women’s Premier League match at Yishun Stadium on July 31, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

The top-of-the-table clash between the Lion City Sailors and Tanjong Pagar United in the Deloitte Women's Premier League ended in a goal-less draw on Sunday (July 31).

The Sailors failed to make the most of their many chances at the Yishun Stadium, including two late opportunities as Danelle Tan's free kick was saved by goalkeeper Nurul Haziqah Haszman and Nur Izzati Rosni's close-range attempt hit the side netting.

The Sailors remain top of the seven-team league on goal difference with a game in hand, level on 13 points with Tanjong Pagar.

More On This Topic
Football: Still in search of first WPL win, but Albirex and Balestier find positives in 1-1 draw
Football: Tiong Bahru pip Still Aerion 1-0 to stay two points behind WPL leaders Tanjong Pagar

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top