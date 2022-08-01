Football: WPL leaders Lion City Sailors and Tanjong Pagar in stalemate

The top-of-the-table clash between the Lion City Sailors and Tanjong Pagar United in the Deloitte Women's Premier League ended in a goal-less draw on Sunday (July 31).

The Sailors failed to make the most of their many chances at the Yishun Stadium, including two late opportunities as Danelle Tan's free kick was saved by goalkeeper Nurul Haziqah Haszman and Nur Izzati Rosni's close-range attempt hit the side netting.

The Sailors remain top of the seven-team league on goal difference with a game in hand, level on 13 points with Tanjong Pagar.