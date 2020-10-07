Football: World champions France rocked as Leo Dubois, Odsonne Edouard get Covid-19

PARIS (REUTERS) - France defender Leo Dubois has been sent home from the squad to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 and will miss their upcoming internationals, the French federation said on Tuesday (Oct 6).

The Lyon right-back, 26, will miss Wednesday's friendly with Ukraine at Stade de France and the Nations League games at home to Portugal on Sunday and in Croatia on Oct 14.

Dubois has made five appearances for the national team.

France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard of Celtic also tested positive on Tuesday and has left his team.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic said no other players in the squad had tested positive.

Edouard, who will miss the Under-21 European Championship qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Slovakia, will have to isolate for 10 days due to Scottish government rules.

Celtic play the Old Firm derby against Rangers on Oct 17.