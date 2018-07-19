Football: Woodlands Ring Primary win inaugural U-10 IFSC tournament

SINGAPORE - Woodlands Ring Primary were crowed winners of the Under-10 Singapore Pools-FAS Inter-School Futsal Challenge (IFSC), after they beat White Sands Primary 2-1 on Wednesday (July 18).

Yangzheng Primary took third place after they came back from 2-1 down to post a 4-2 win over Tanjong Katong Primary. Both matches were played at Our Tampines Hub.

Football Assocaition of Singapore (FAS) deputy director, general secretary's office Gerard Christopher said: "We are delighted to have received positive feedback from the participating schools in the inaugural Under-10 Singapore Pools-FAS IFSC.

"This tournament not only exposes the young boys to futsal, but also gives them an opportunity to play outside of the National School Games calendar. We are happy to see that there is a demand from the schools not only for more age groups in the competition, but also for a futsal competition for girls.

"We hope that the boys have had fun during the tournament and picked up valuable lessons in teamwork and respect while further developing their passion for the sport.

"I believe the Under-14 edition will be just as exciting as the Under-10 edition, and we look forward to seeing more young talents try their hand - and feet - at the sport."

The U-10s tournament featured 44 teams from 37 participating primary schools, while the U-14 competition, which registration is still open for, will take place in August.