Football: Wood double gives Burnley win over Cardiff in relegation scrap

BURNLEY, England (REUTERS)- Chris Wood scored twice as Burnley took a major step towards Premier League safety with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Cardiff City on Saturday (April 13) which left the Welsh club deep in relegation trouble.

Cardiff, occupying the final relegation slot in 18th place, are on 28 points, five behind 17th-placed Brighton with five games remaining. Burnley, who have won three in a row, move up to 14th place on 39 points.

Wood, who had struck the post in the second minute, put the Clarets in front in the 31st minute with a fine header from a Dwight McNeil corner.

Cardiff were furious when referee Mike Dean reversed a decision to award a penalty for handball by Ben Mee after consulting with his assistant.

Junior Hoilett then wasted a great chance for Cardiff, blasting high over the bar after being found unmarked inside the area.

Burnley made sure of the win in stoppage time when Wood added his second goal, nodding home from close range after a winding run from winger McNeil.