Football: Wolves speedster Adama Traore challenges fans to race in car park

LONDON - A video showing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore challenging some young fans to a race in supermarket car park has been viewed more than a million times on social media.

The Spanish player, one of the fastest in the English Premier League, was spotted by 12-year-old Charlie Smith and his cousins, who asked the former Barcelona player for a photo.

They then got more than they bargained for as Traore asked them if any of them could run faster than him, and challenged them to a dash across the carpark.