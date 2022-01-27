Football: Wolves make forward Hwang's loan move from RB Leipzig permanent

Hwang Hee-chan has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season, scoring four times. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
3 min ago

(REUTERS) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have exercised their option to sign on-loan South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday (Jan 26).

British media reported that Wolves paid a fee in the region of £12 million (S$21.8 million) for Hwang, who moved to England on a season-long loan in August.

Hwang, 26, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season, scoring four times.

"He's been a fantastic addition... he's not had the experiences he would have liked at Leipzig and he wanted a change, and he's grabbed his opportunity here in the Premier League," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

Wolves next play Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Feb 5.

More On This Topic
Football: Ex-United player Park Ji-sung says Asian players among world's best
Football: Martial moved to Sevilla because he felt wanted

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top