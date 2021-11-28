Football: Wolves held to goalless draw at Norwich

NORWICH (REUTERS) - Lowly Norwich City continued their upturn in form when they held sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday (Nov 27).

After picking up just two points from their opening 10 games, Norwich had won their last two games - the latter under new manager Dean Smith.

Norwich had the better of the contest against Bruno Lage's Wolves but were unable to carve out enough real openings.

Wolves played conservatively and the nearest they came to scoring was a Joao Moutinho shot that was saved by goalkeeper Tim Krul after a poor back pass from Grant Hanley.

Norwich right-back Max Aarons forced Wolves keeper Jose Sa into action just before halftime with a low shot after a strong burst into the box.

Although the home side were on top after the break, Sa had little to do other than get down to keep out a toe-poked effort from Finnish forward Teemu Puki after good work from Lukas Rupp.

Norwich are second-bottom on nine points, two points from the safety zone, while Wolves have 20 after 13 games.

Smith will be hoping his side can continue their improved form when they play at fellow strugglers Newcastle United on Tuesday.

"I think we looked a good team today and restricted a good club to few chances. We looked really organised without the ball, we adjusted to the tweaks we had to make," said Smith.

"The players can take an awful lot of belief from what they are doing ahead of the match against Newcastle," he added.

Wolves will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley on Wednesday.

"We were compact and when we weren't Jose Sa made a couple of saves," said defender Romain Saiss.

"It is another clean sheet which is good for us as defenders and as a whole team. Maybe we need to be more selfish up front.

We will keep this point and the clean sheet and try and win the next game on Wednesday."