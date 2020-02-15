Football: Wolves held at home by Leicester after VAR rules out goal

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Wolverhampton Wanderers had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Leicester City, who finished with 10 men, in the Premier League on Friday (Feb 14).

The result leaves Leicester in third place on 50 points, a point behind Manchester City, while Wolves move up to seventh place on 36, five points off the Champions League places.

Wolves thought they had the lead just before the break when Willy Boly headed home after a short-corner routine but VAR ruled that Diogo Jota had been offside early in the move.

Leicester's Hamza Choudhury was sent off for tripping Leander Dendoncker as he picked up a second yellow card in the 76th minute.

Wolves went close to a late winner when Raul Jimenez flashed a header from a corner just wide and in stoppage time Adama Traore forced a save out of Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.