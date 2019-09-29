Football: Wolves beat Watford 2-0 to secure first league win of season

LONDON (REUTERS) - Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Watford 2-0 to claim their first win of the Premier League season thanks to a first-half strike by Matt Doherty and an own goal from Daryl Janmaat at Molineux on Saturday (Sept 28).

Wolves started the day second-bottom of the table but defender Doherty began the process of lifting them out of the relegation places with his second goal of the season in the 18th minute, a simple tap-in from Pedro Neto's pass.

Doherty was also involved in his side's second on the hour mark, chipping a cross to Morgan Gibbs-White, who had only just come on, and his flick-on was headed into his own net by Janmaat.

Hammered 8-0 by Manchester City last week, Watford had their chances to claw their way back into the game but Wolves keeper Rui Patricio was in superb form as he kept a clean sheet.

Andre Gray provided an injection of pace and energy off the bench for Watford in a 20-minute cameo but Wolves defended deep to snuff out their attacking threat.

"It's taken a bit longer than we would have liked but good to get the first win. We like to get ahead in the game and our record when we go ahead is exceptional," a relieved Doherty said.

"That's been the problem so far this season - we have struggled to score first and that has resulted in us losing. We have not had the start that we would have liked but now we can push on and improve on last season," the goal-scorer added.

The defeat left Watford bottom of the table on two points ahead of the visit of Sheffield United next Saturday while Wolves, who climbed to 13th place, face a daunting trip to champions Manchester City the following day.