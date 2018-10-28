Football: Wilson double gives Bournemouth win at struggling Fulham

LONDON (REUTERS) - Fulham suffered their fourth consecutive Premier League loss and remain mired in the bottom three as a brace from Callum Wilson helped Bournemouth stay sixth with an impressive 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Oct 27).

The newly-promoted London club have conceded 15 goals in those four defeats and pressure is mounting on manager Slavisa Jokanovic whose side have won only one league game this season.

"I am not thinking about my future. I will be ready for the next challenge. I am living my present and that is today a very hard defeat," he said.

"I must be brave and keep going and encourage my team." Bournemouth opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 14 minutes when Wilson was brought down inside the area by Fulham defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

The Bournemouth striker picked himself up and made no mistake striking the ball past Fulham keeper Sergio Rico for his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Fulham's Denis Odoi wasted a golden chance to equalise when he headed the ball wide of the post just before halftime and Bournemouth made them pay as talented youngster David Brooks added the crucial second after 72 minutes.

It was a fantastic counter-attack from Eddie Howe's side as Wilson's challenge on the halfway line allowed Bournemouth to break clear and Ryan Wilson showed great awareness to release Brooks who slotted the ball through the legs of Rico.

Fulham's Kevin McDonald was shown his second yellow card of the game in the 73rd minute for a foul on Brooks and the hosts' misery was compounded when Wilson added his second of the game after 85 minutes when he raced onto a pass from Ryan Fraser and beat the keeper at his near post.

While Jokanovic was left to pick over another defeat, Bournemouth are enjoying their best start to a Premier League campaign since being promoted in 2015.

They have 20 points, 13 more than they managed after 10 games last season.

"It's been a great start, I'm really pleased with how the players have done this season," Howe said.

"We're in a good place and confidence is high but we can't look too far ahead. We go into a cup game on Tuesday and then into a big one with Manchester United next weekend."