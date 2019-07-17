Football: Will Juventus' new signing De Ligt be in Singapore for ICC match against Spurs?

ROME (AFP) - He is one of the hottest young prospects in football and at 19, was made captain of Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

But could Singapore fans be among the first to see Matthijs de Ligt in a Juventus jersey this weekend?

The teenager arrived in Turin on Tuesday (July 16) to complete his transfer to the Italian football giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus are among four European clubs who will grace the pitch of Singapore's National Stadium this weekend for the International Champions Cup. Juve will meet Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday while Manchester United meet Inter Milan on Saturday.

The 19-year-old de Ligt, who led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals, is due to undergo a medical check-up before signing for Juventus for a reported €75 million (S$114.2 million).

"Here he is!" Juventus announced on Twitter, with a video of the Dutch international disembarking from a private jet at Turin airport.

In a separate clip, the teenager says: "Hello Bianconeri, this is Matthijs, I'm really happy to be here."

De Ligt has been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs after his impressive play for resurgent Ajax and Holland last season.

He played 117 games for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, including three as the club reached the last four of the Champions League last season, only to lose in the final seconds to Tottenham.

De Ligt scored the winner in Turin as Ajax eliminated Juventus in the quarter-finals.

He has played 17 times for the Netherlands.