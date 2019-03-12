Football: What you need to know about Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

MADRID (REUTERS) - Zinedine Zidane has been reappointed as Real Madrid coach nine month after resigning, replacing Argentine Santiago Solari who was sacked on Monday (March 11).

Here are some key facts about Zidane:

- Born June 23, 1972 in Marseille, France.

- Began his playing career with AS Cannes and made his professional debut in May 1989.

PLAYING CAREER

- Moved to Girondins Bordeaux in 1992 and scored 28 goals in 139 league appearances during four seasons.

- Moved to Juventus in 1996. Helped the club win two Italian Serie A titles in his first two seasons. Won the European Super Cup and the World Club Cup with Juventus.

- Played in the Champions League final in 1997 and 1998 but Juventus were beaten both times, by Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively.

- Became the world's most expensive player in 2001 as he moved from Juventus to Real Madrid for €77.5 million (S$118.28 million).

- Helped Real Madrid win the Champions League in 2002 with a majestic winner in the 2-1 final victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Also won the Intercontinental Cup as Real beat South American champions Olimpia 2-0.

- Won the Liga title with Real Madrid in 2003.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

- Made France debut in 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic in August 1994. Scored two goals in 17 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

- During the 1998 World Cup, was sent off after 70 minutes of France's 4-0 first-round victory over Saudi Arabia and missed the next two matches. Headed in two first-half goals to help France win their first World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Brazil.

- Named player of the tournament as he helped France to victory in Euro 2000.

- Retired from international soccer in August 2004 but a year later announced his comeback. Having already said he would retire after the 2006 World Cup, he helped France reach the final against Italy.

- Zidane was sent off during extra time in the final for butting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest. Italy went on to win the title in the penalty shootout.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

- Fifa World Player of the Year: 1998, 2000, 2003.

- Ballon d'Or: 1998

- European Player of the Year - 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003.

MANAGERIAL CAREER

- In 2013, Zidane was appointed assistant coach to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

- Zidane replaced sacked Real manager Rafael Benitez in January 2016.

- Became the first manager to win three European Cup titles in a row.

- Zidane also guided the club to a Liga title in the 2016-17 season and two Fifa Club World Cup crowns.

- On May 31, 2018, he stepped down after leading the club to three consecutive Champions League titles.

- He was reappointed Real Madrid coach on March 11, 2019 nine months after resigning.

LIST OF MANAGERIAL HONOURS

La Liga: 2016-17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

INDIVIDUAL MANAGERIAL AWARDS

The Best Fifa Football Coach: 2017

World Soccer Magazine World Manager of the Year: 2017