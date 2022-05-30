Football: What caused the pre-match chaos at the Champions League final?

PARIS (AFP) - The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris on Saturday (May 28) was preceded by chaotic scenes.

Supporters from both clubs trying to get into the Stade de France were funnelled into narrow channels to have their tickets checked, causing fears of a crush.

As kick-off approached, thousands of Liverpool fans were stranded outside. As they pressed against the perimeter fences, police used tear gas.

The interior ministry said 68 people had been detained, of whom 39 were placed under arrest and remanded in custody meaning they could face charges.

The problems raise questions about France's organisation of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What happened in the build-up to the match?

The build-up had been calm, with tens of thousands of Liverpool fans enjoying their fan zone in eastern Paris and Real fans entertained in their own area near the stadium.

Tensions began to rise as the scheduled 9pm kick-off approached. Long queues of supporters began to build up outside the stadium several hours before kick-off as French authorities funnelled them into narrow channels to check every ticket.

With supporters still stuck outside the stadium, European football's governing body Uefa delayed the kick-off for 36 minutes.

More than a thousand fans were still blocked to the west of the ground. Increasingly frustrated, they began shouting, "open the gate", according to an AFP reporter.

When youths without tickets tried to force their way into the ground, with a handful scaling fences, police fired tear gas.

"There was pushing and crowd surges so we responded with security measures," a police source said.

Liverpool fans were incensed at the actions of the French police, including Pete Blades, who said it brought back terrifying memories of being involved in the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, which cost the lives of 97 Liverpool fans in a stadium crush during an English FA Cup game.

"I'm really stressed, I'm a teacher, I never got pepper sprayed," Blades told AFP. "I haven't done anything wrong, I'm not a threat. The police pushed me at the door, that wasn't necessary, a girl's nose was bleeding."