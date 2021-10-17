Football: West Ham's Ogbonna sinks Everton on Moyes' return

LONDON (AFP) - West Ham manager David Moyes enjoyed a winning return to Everton as Angelo Ogbonna's header sealed a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday (Oct 17).

Moyes spent 11 years in charge of the Merseyside club from 2002 to 2013 and is still regarded fondly by Everton fans.

But his relationship with Everton's current boss Rafael Benitez is less cordial after the Spaniard irritated Moyes by labelling the Toffees a small club during his time at Liverpool.

Benitez apologised for that comment after his controversial appointment as Everton boss in the close-season.

But, with that spat in mind, Moyes may well have taken extra satisfaction from a victory that moved West Ham above Everton in the Premier League.

Benitez was unbeaten in his last nine league meetings with teams managed by Moyes, winning five in a row before this weekend's encounter.

His dominance over Moyes came to an abrupt halt as Ogbonna headed home with 16 minutes to play, extending West Ham's unbeaten away record in all competitions this term.

The east Londoners have won five of the six games on their travels, while Everton slumped to their first home defeat this season.