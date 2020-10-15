Football: West Ham fan gets 3-year ban for racially abusing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

LONDON (REUTERS) - A West Ham United supporter has been banned from attendingfootball games for three years after he pleaded guilty to racially abusing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Bradley Thumwood, 48, was handed a ban ordering after appearing at Thames Magistrates' Court following an incident during West Ham's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at the London Stadium on Jan 29.

"Thumwood was issued with a three-year Football Banning Order and fined £400 (S$704).

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs amounting to £125, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

West Ham vowed to take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any future incidents of a similar nature but also said they will look to educate Thumwood to reform his views.

"The club works closely with Kick It Out and our fan group BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) Hammers," a club spokesman said.

"In conjunction with those parties, the club will offer educational sessions to the individual in question in an effort to reform their views, whilst reserving the right to uphold their indefinite bans, should those efforts prove unsuccessful."

Officer Police Constable Andy Sheldon urged supporters to report any instances of discrimination at matches.

"We do not, and will not tolerate hate crime of any kind at football matches, and will take action against those who are found to have committed these kinds of crimes during games," he said.