Football: West Brom grab Premier League lifeline with 1-0 win over Newcastle

LONDON (REUTERS) - Matthew Phillips gave bottom side West Bromwich Albion a Premier League lifeline by lashing home the only goal in a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park, but they will still go down if Swansea City beat Chelsea later on Saturday (April 28).

Needing a win to stay up, Darren Moore's side went ahead when Jake Livermore stabbed a ball over the top into the area, and 27-year-old attacker Phillips took a deft touch before rifling it into the net.

Kenedy almost hit back quickly for Newcastle after an intricate move on the edge of the area, but his poked shot touched off the far post and rolled wide.

Roared on by the home crowd, Newcastle dominated possession and created plenty of chances, but very few of them troubled West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster.