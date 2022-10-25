Football: We need more than a miracle, says Xavi

BARCELONA – Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has admitted that his team need “more than a miracle” if they are to progress to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Preparing for Wednesday’s home clash against German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, the Catalans know that their fate is already out of their hands. They have picked up only four points from four matches to sit third in Group C, three behind Italian Serie A side Inter Milan and eight behind Bayern, who have a perfect record. Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic are bottom on zero points.

Should Inter beat Viktoria in the earlier game on Wednesday, which they should, then Barcelona will finish third in the group and drop down to the second-tier Europa League for the second season in a row.

“The qualification does not lie in our hands, but we have to try and win no matter what happens in Milan,” Xavi said.

“Miracle? We need more than a miracle, we have a small hope although we are in a very uncomfortable situation. In football, sometimes the one who deserves it doesn’t always win.

“We are in this situation because of our mistakes, we have to be self-critical.”

The Spaniard added that he and his team will be monitoring the Inter v Viktoria game closely before their game against Bayern.

“We will meet at Camp Nou two hours before the game,” he said, with Barca not meeting in a hotel earlier in the day as has been the case for European games.

“We will follow the Inter and Viktoria game all together. We will watch it on TV in the dressing room.”

Xavi will be missing the injured Ronald Araujo, while Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay are likely to be out. Sergi Roberto also suffered a fresh injury blow over the weekend.

Bayern, meanwhile, will not have the services of Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr.

The Germans being in top spot is not a surprise, as they have been dominant in their four victories, scoring 13 times and conceding just twice.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men have won their last four games in all competitions, and Bayern have not lost to Barca since the semi-finals of the 2014-15 Champions League when they went down 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

They will be confirmed as group winners with a win, and midfielder Leon Goretzka has urged his teammates to go out there and finish the job.

“When we play against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou, be it a friendly game or a Champions League final, it doesn’t matter. It’s going to be a great game that we’re looking forward to. And we will also do everything to win it,” he said. AFP