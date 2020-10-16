Football: 'We may be without 8 players' - PSG coach fearful of Champions League tie with Manchester United

PARIS (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain will be without injured Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi for their opening Champions League group match against Manchester United, coach Thomas Tuchel has announced.

The French champions will also miss Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and Julian Draxler in their Ligue 1 game against Nimes on Friday (Oct 16) - and all three are uncertain for the United game in Paris next Tuesday.

"We have a bit of bad luck with players," said Tuchel at his press conference. "Mauro Icardi was injured Wednesday last week, an internal ligament of the knee. It is not too serious but he has not done any training and he will be missing against Nimes and of course against Manchester."

Questions remain over several others in the PSG ranks who have been touched by the coronavirus, while Tuchel also confirmed defenders Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat are also set to miss the United clash.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera tested positive for Covid-19 and is in solitary confinement while new loan signing Danilo Pereira is a "contact case", having been in the Portugal squad alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who has tested positive, and will miss the match against Nimes.

"Colin Dagba had a positive (coronavirus test) with the (French) Under-21s. In the event of a negative test, he can return to the group. Kehrer is injured for a few weeks. Bernat is injured. We are missing too many players. It is the challenge now to find a starting XI... because that is the best preparation for Manchester."