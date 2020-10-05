Football: Watkins hat-trick as Villa humble champions Liverpool 7-2

BIRMINGHAM (REUTERS) - A sensational first-half hat-trick from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to a stunning 7-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (Oct 4) to end the champions' 100 per cent start to the season in extraordinary fashion.

Liverpool started badly at Villa Park as a poor pass from Adrian - deputising for Alisson in goal for the visitors after the Brazilian picked up a shoulder injury - gifted Watkins the opener in the fourth minute.

If there was an element of good fortunate about Watkins' first goal in a Villa shirt, his second was all his own fine work as he cut inside before firing into the top corner to stun the champions and make it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Mohamed Salah's fine left-foot finish seemed to get Liverpool back in the game in the 33rd minute, but John McGinn's deflected strike two minutes later restored Villa's two-goal advantage.

Watkins completed his hat-trick inside 39 minutes, with former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley - making his debut after joining Villa on loan - making it five, 10 minutes into the second half.

Salah did give Liverpool hope on the hour mark, before a late double from Grealish completed a remarkable victory for the team who just avoided relegation last season.