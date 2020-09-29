Football: Walk of shame for Portuguese third-tier team Lourosa after losing Cup tie

LISBON (Reuters) - Third-tier team Lusitania Lourosa left the stadium on foot following a Portuguese Cup defeat after the club allegedly sent the team bus away, an incident described by the footballers' union on Monday (Sept 29) as "lamentable".

Lourosa lost their first round tie 1-0 to local rivals Sao Joao de Ver on Sunday and videos on Twitter showed the squad walking back to their training ground, around 5km away.

Club president Hugo Mendes told the Jornal de Noticias that the team took the decision as a form of self-criticism.

"There was no punishment," he said.

However, the Portuguese players' union (SAFP) said the club had ordered the team bus to leave.

"The union expects nothing less from the president of Lourosa than an immediate apology to the squad for this lamentable episode which does nothing to dignify Portuguese football," it said in a statement.

The Portuguese Cup features 165 teams from the top four tiers of the league system, with the top flight sides entering in the third round.