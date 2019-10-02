Football: Walcott set for return to training after head injury

LONDON (AFP) - Everton winger Theo Walcott is on course to return to training this week after being taken to hospital with a head injury.

Walcott was discharged from hospital on Saturday following precautionary scans after suffering a blow to the head during Everton's 3-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The 30-year-old blocked Raheem Sterling's cross with his face and was carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment.

Everton are following standard concussion protocols and have not ruled out Walcott rejoining the squad ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Burnley.

"Since his discharge, the club's medical staff have continued to follow the standard concussion protocols with the forward," an Everton statement said on Tuesday (Oct 1).

"Walcott is on track in his recovery ahead of a potential return to full training later this week."