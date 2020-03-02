Football: Virus-hit Asian Champions League delays knockout rounds to August

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP, REUTERS) - The Asian Champions League pushed back the start of its Eastern zone knockout rounds on Monday (March 2), after the competition was severely disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

Extra dates for group games were scheduled for May and June, shunting the round of 16, which usually takes place in May, to August.

It is just the latest reshuffle for Asia's premier club football competition as it struggles to accommodate a raft of postponements.

Chinese teams have been mostly sidelined until April, and games involving two South Korean clubs have also been delayed.

"These are challenging and unprecedented times," Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general Windsor John said in a statement, after emergency talks in Kuala Lumpur.

"The AFC will not put anyone at risk during these times of heightened health concerns and so we have taken some sensible decisions to postpone both matches and events."

The competition's Eastern zone started last month but only nine games have been played so far as countries clamp down on travel to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Any outstanding group matches can be played in July, outside the official match dates. But they must be finished before August, when the two-legged round of 16 will take place.

There could be further disruption as games must be agreed by both teams and "other stakeholders" before they can go ahead.

Related Story The show must go on for Japan

Related Story Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

The first-leg matches in the round of 16 will now be played on Aug 11 and 12 with the return meetings two weeks later, while the first leg of the quarter-finals will be held on Sept 15 and 16. The second legs will take place on Sept 29 and 30.

Semi-final ties will be played on Oct 20 and 21 with the return clashes a week later, with the dates of the two-legged final unchanged on Nov 22 and 28.

Delegates for the West Asia clubs will hold talks this weekend in the United Arab Emirates. The West and East competitions are separate until the final.

Also this week, the AFC will meet world body Fifa to discuss this month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which are facing similar problems.