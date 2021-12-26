Football: Vieira to miss Boxing Day match against Spurs after positive Covid-19 test

(REUTERS) - Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will miss Sunday's (Dec 26) Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for Covid-19, the club said.

Assistant manager Osian Roberts will take charge of the team against Tottenham.

"We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs," Palace said on Twitter.

Palace are 11th in the league table with 20 points from 17 matches.

British media reported that the game against Tottenham had been in doubt due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Palace, but the Eagles confirmed about three hours before kickoff that it would go ahead.

Palace's trip to Watford last week was postponed due to coronavirus cases at the home club.

Vieira's positive diagnosis follows that of Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, who is self-isolating after also returning a positive coronavirus test and will miss their Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea and Tuesday's (Dec 28) trip to Leeds United.